UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Westpac Earnings Slide In 'disappointing' 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:18 AM

Westpac earnings slide in 'disappointing' 2019

Australia's Westpac Group on Monday announced full-year profits had fallen 16 percent to just under Aus$6.8 billion ($4.7 billion), as the impact of a major banking industry scandal continues to bite

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):Australia's Westpac Group on Monday announced full-year profits had fallen 16 percent to just under Aus$6.8 billion ($4.7 billion), as the impact of a major banking industry scandal continues to bite.

The Sydney-based bank, one of Australia's four largest financial institutions, said a program to reimburse overcharged customers and an overhaul of its wealth management business were the main drivers of lower profits.

Excluding those costs, Westpac said earnings were still down four percent due to lower income from sales of insurance and wealth products as the firm abandoned its financial planning business.

Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer was frank in his assessment, describing 2019 as a "disappointing year".

"Financial results are down significantly in a challenging, low-growth, low interest rate environment," he said.

Westpac said it had repaid about Aus$350 million to 500,000 customers since 2017 as part of its work to address issues uncovered by a damning Royal Commission into the banking sector.

The inquiry, which ended in February, exposed rampant malpractice across the highly profitable industry.

It found banks had charged fees to dead people, charged fees for no services at all, used aggressive selling tactics and provided poor advice that led to significant financial upheaval for clients.

Westpac said it had acted "decisively" to implement recommendations from the commission and was focused on "putting things right" for its customers.

The bank cut its second-half dividend paid to shareholders by 15 percent to Aus$0.80 per share on the back of its poor result, bringing the full-year dividend seven percent lower to Aus$1.74.

Westpac shares were down more than one percent in morning trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Scandal Australia Business Poor Bank February 2017 2019 All From Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 November 2019

1 hour ago

JUI-F chief should refrain from undemocratic, unco ..

1 minute ago

UAE Press: Sharjah a model city in promoting cultu ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian markets rally on strong US jobs data, trade ..

1 minute ago

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebratio ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.