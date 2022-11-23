UrduPoint.com

West's Oil Price Cap May Be Higher Than Previous Range Of $40-$60 Per Barrel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The price cap on Russian oil, which Western countries plan to introduce, may be higher than the previously discussed range of $40-$60 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with recent discussions.

In July, the G7 countries issued a communique saying an oil price cap set at $40-$60 could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.

According to a document seen by Bloomberg, the EU may limit the provision of a number of services to vessels carrying oil at a price above the cap for 90 days and not on a permanent basis as it was previously planned.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States and its G7 and European allies are close to agreeing on a Russian oil price cap at $60-$70 per barrel on Wednesday.

