MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The introduction by the West of an oil price ceiling will not affect the financing of Moscow's special military operation, the Russian economy has the potential to meet all its needs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia, the Russian economy, has the necessary potential to fully meet all needs and requirements within the framework of the special military operation, and such measures (as oil price cap) will not affect it," Peskov told reporters.