UrduPoint.com

WFP May Run Out Of Food In Afghanistan By End Of September - Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:36 PM

WFP May Run Out of Food in Afghanistan by End of September - Chief

The World Food Programme (WFP) is appealing for $200 million in urgent financial assistance to prop up its operations in Afghanistan as food stockpiles in its warehouses on the ground are projected to finish by September, Executive Director David Beasley said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The World Food Programme (WFP) is appealing for $200 million in urgent financial assistance to prop up its operations in Afghanistan as food stockpiles in its warehouses on the ground are projected to finish by September, Executive Director David Beasley said.

"We are running out of food stocks in #Afghanistan. By the end of September, @WFPwarehouses will be empty. We desperately need $200 million to help calm the storm & bring hope to 14 million people across the country who need our help. Our window to deliver before winter is closing FAST," Beasley tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the WFP chief, conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic deterioration in Afghanistan have pushed the number of people "marching to the brink of starvation" from 5-6 million to 13-14 million people.

"The supplies have been delivered to our warehouses, from where they will be distributed to the people in need of assistance. The week of 15 August alone, WFP managed to reach 80,000 people across #Afghanistan with lifesaving food and nutrition assistance," WFP later wrote on Twitter.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to storm the city. The development pushed many Afghans to seek escape from the country.

Even before the militant takeover, the country of 38 million had more than half of its population living below the poverty line.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Storm Militants World United Nations Russia Twitter David August September Stocks Ashraf Ghani National University From Government Million

Recent Stories

Youngster drowned in Stepa canal Swabi

Youngster drowned in Stepa canal Swabi

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin bans entry of unauthorized heavy transpo ..

ICT admin bans entry of unauthorized heavy transport

3 minutes ago
 North Africa Accounts for $11Bln in Russia's Defen ..

North Africa Accounts for $11Bln in Russia's Defense Exports Portfolio - Officia ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University to establish Babar Legacy Centre ..

Punjab University to establish Babar Legacy Centre

5 minutes ago
 Candidates submits nomination forms for election o ..

Candidates submits nomination forms for election on HCSTSI governing body seats

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.