WFP, Planning Ministry join hands to address malnutrition in children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Thursday joined hands to address issues related to malnutrition in children and emergency response for the flood-affected people.

The development came during a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed and the newly-appointed Country Director of the UN World Food Programme in Pakistan Coco Ushiyama, a news release said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest while focusing on food security policy, stunting prevention, education and emergency response for flood-affected communities.

Senior officers from the Planning Ministry and the World Food Programme also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, the planning minister emphasized the severity of stunting as a significant issue in Pakistan and highlighted the country's commitment to addressing malnutrition concerns.

Sami Saeed stressed the need for collaborative efforts to tackle malnutrition effectively.

He said the government had undertaken a series of initiatives, including a Rs 25 billion project for out-of-school children.

The Programme identified 50 less developed districts where school meals would be provided to underprivileged children to ensure they have access to nutritious food, addressing the issue of malnutrition.

Another key initiative under the Public Sector Development Programme, he added, was the uplift of the 20 poorest districts in the country, aiming to bring them at par with other developed areas.

He expressed the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the success of these programmes.

The meeting also discussed emergency response strategies for flood-affected populations, emphasizing the need for climate-resilient and climate-adaptable policies, and infrastructure.

The minister assured Coco Ushiyama of the full support and cooperation of Pakistan, emphasizing the government's commitment to effectively implementing ongoing initiatives for the benefit of the general population.

The meeting gave special attention to the Balochistan region, which was severely impacted by the floods of 2022.

Coco Ushiyama and the planning minister expressed their commitment to working together to address the pressing issues and ensure a positive impact on food security, malnutrition, and emergency response in Pakistan.