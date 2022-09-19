(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has shared his vision about the first vertical new city in the west part of Lahore--the provincial capital of Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan has shared the designs and maps of the new city which he says will be a modern verticle city.

He tweeted, "Work is progressing on Ravi city. With $40 bn investment portfolio it will accommodate 15 mn ppl & will be Pak's first green & smart city. Vertical riverfront development provides range of opportunities for int & national investors. Ravi City will have world's largest waterfront,".

In another Tweet, Imran Khan said, "including three barrages conserving 270 bn litres of water for much needed aquifer of Lahore.

Rakh Jhok, initiated last yr, is part of 5000 acres of reforestation environment plan. Embankments will be built with innovative method of using natural soil to prevent flooding,".

The former Prime Minister also talked about the business district.

He wrote, "Pak’s 1st central business district, @CBDPunjab, will accommodate 100+ vertical developments adding 600b+ to country’s economy. To compliment futuristic vertical development, groundwork will commence Oct '22 on Lhr’s Main Blvd reshaping entire infrastructure of the vicinity,".