What prior actions IMF demands before deal?

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin says all issues with the IMF staff have been settled on the basis of which they have given “us a list of five prior actions” to complete so that they could call a board meeting on Pakistan’s case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin said that IMF had asked them to complete five action so that they could call a board meeting on the case.

IMF has to approve revival of its $6 billion Extended Fund Facility suspended in April this year.

Shaukat Tariin said that the things were settled down but they were asked to complete five things. He said that these prior action include State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, withdrawal of tax exemptions and increase in energy tariff. He stated that the action pertaining to tariff adjustment had already been met for now with a recent Rs1.

39 per unit increase while bills to end tax exemptions and give autonomy to the SBP had been prepared. The next tariff increase would take place by February-March 2022.

Actions include SBP bill approval, withdrawal of tax exemptions, increase in energy tariff

The finance adviser said the two bills were being fine-tuned for finalisation by the Ministry of Law and Justice after the two sides completed discussions. When pointed out that the IMF board may meet on December 17 as earlier scheduled and then delayed until February, he explained that the IMF board could be called anytime provided prior actions were complete.

ends