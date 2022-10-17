UrduPoint.com

What State Bank Says About Banknote Of Rs75?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 04:02 PM

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

The Central Bank says that it is commemorative banknote just like any other banknote and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) A new Currency note of Rs75 has been introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan.
The Commemorative note which was launched two weeks ago is not popular yet among the citizens.
Perhaps, it is the reason that the State Bank of Pakistan has tweeted two clips from its official Twitter account to clarify the citizens about this newly introduced commemorative note.

It tweeted, "The commemorative banknote of Rs75 is just like any other banknote and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

Watch full: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eswheKaqayQ ,".

In another Tweet, it says, " The commemorative banknote of Rs75 is available for general public at all SBP BSC offices and branches of commercial banks. Watch full episode 11 of #SBPPodcast: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eswheKaqayQ,".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter All From

Recent Stories

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

15 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.