What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Central Bank says that it is commemorative banknote just like any other banknote and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) A new Currency note of Rs75 has been introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Commemorative note which was launched two weeks ago is not popular yet among the citizens.

Perhaps, it is the reason that the State Bank of Pakistan has tweeted two clips from its official Twitter account to clarify the citizens about this newly introduced commemorative note.

It tweeted, "The commemorative banknote of Rs75 is just like any other banknote and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

Watch full: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eswheKaqayQ ,".

In another Tweet, it says, " The commemorative banknote of Rs75 is available for general public at all SBP BSC offices and branches of commercial banks. Watch full episode 11 of #SBPPodcast: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eswheKaqayQ,".