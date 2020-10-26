UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whatsapp Will Charge For Some Of Its Business Services

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:06 PM

Whatsapp will charge for some of its business services

In a release, Whatsapp management has announced that it's services are not free for all as businessmen will have to pay for some of its "services".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Whatsapp decided to charge for some of its "business services", a released issued by the managment said on Monday.

The App's managment said that it would not be free for all anymore.

The WhatsApp managment announced this decision through a press release. It said WhatsApp planned to provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video, and voice calling for more than two billion people.

“Whatsapp has provided Whatsapp business app and Whatsapp business API to help businesses of all sizes to manage their live contacts and chats,” said the release, adding that the feedback on what’s worked.

“We are sure that WhatApp can provide the best way for consumers and businesses to connect,” it further said.

It also stated that over 175 million people use WhatsApp for daily messages through WhatsApp Business account.

The company said that additional experiences on its app would meet a real need for many people and businesses whether they were around the corner or across the world.

“We are just introducing great new features and protect peoples’ private conversations,” it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Company All Best WhatsApp Billion Million

Recent Stories

Justice Chauhan issues judgement in Saleem Malik h ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS holds meeting of fish industry stakeholders

14 minutes ago

US election: Apart from opinion polls, ‘October ..

22 minutes ago

Sindh launches polio eradication campaign

2 seconds ago

311 development schemes completed in Bahawalpur wi ..

3 seconds ago

Mangla Dam saved Punjab from devastating floods du ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.