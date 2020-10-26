Whatsapp will charge for some of its business services

(@fidahassanain)

In a release, Whatsapp management has announced that it's services are not free for all as businessmen will have to pay for some of its "services".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Whatsapp decided to charge for some of its "business services", a released issued by the managment said on Monday.

The App's managment said that it would not be free for all anymore.

The WhatsApp managment announced this decision through a press release. It said WhatsApp planned to provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video, and voice calling for more than two billion people.

“Whatsapp has provided Whatsapp business app and Whatsapp business API to help businesses of all sizes to manage their live contacts and chats,” said the release, adding that the feedback on what’s worked.

“We are sure that WhatApp can provide the best way for consumers and businesses to connect,” it further said.

It also stated that over 175 million people use WhatsApp for daily messages through WhatsApp Business account.

The company said that additional experiences on its app would meet a real need for many people and businesses whether they were around the corner or across the world.

“We are just introducing great new features and protect peoples’ private conversations,” it added.