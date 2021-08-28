UrduPoint.com

Wheat And Grain Milling Increased By 41.63% In FY 2020-21

Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Wheat and grain milling increased by 41.63% in FY 2020-21

Wheat and grain milling in the country witnessed about 41.63% growth fiscal year ended on June 31,2021 as compared the grinding and milling of corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-June 2020-21, about 11,586,780 tons of wheat and grains milled as compared the milling of 8,181,150 tons of same period last year, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, about 11,586,780 tons of wheat and grains milled as compared the milling of 8,181,150 tons of same period last year, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On a month-on-month basis, local wheat and grain milling registered about 10 % growth in June 20,2021 as about 980,581 tons of wheat and other grain milled as compared the 886,005 tons of same period last year.

Meanwhile, domestic production of edible oil was increased by 3.37 percent, while that of vegetable ghee slightly reduced by 1.47 percent during the last year ended on June 31, 2021 as compared to the production during corresponding period a year back.

During the period under review some 456,594 tons of cooking oil was manufactured locally as compared to the production of 441,718 metric tons during same period last year.

On a month-on-month basis, cooking oil production grew by 12.62 percent in June, 2021 as it recorded at 39,388 tons as against the output of 34,973 tons in same month last year.

Meanwhile, over 1.433 million tons of vegetable ghee was manufactured in fiscal year 2020-21 as against the manufacturing of 1.454 million tons of same period last year.

On a month-on-month basis, local output of vegetable ghee witnessed about 5.84 percent growth in June 20, as compared the same month of last fiscal year.

About 124,571 tons of vegetable ghee was produced during month of June, 2021 as against the production of 117,693 tons in same month last year.

It may be recalled here that overall, output of LSMI in the country increased by 14.85 percent during the period from July-June 2020-21 as compared the same period of last year.

The production in July-June 2020-21 as compared to July-June 2019-20 has significantly increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and non metallic mineral products.

The output of automobiles, iron, steel products and fertilizers also witnessed significant growth during the period under review as compared the same period of last year,while, the production of electronics, leather products and rubber products went down during the period under review.

