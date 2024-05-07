Open Menu

Wheat Flour Price Decreases, Eggs Rate Surges

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Wheat flour price decreases, eggs rate surges

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Wheat flour price has decreased, however, rate of eggs per dozen has surged in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas.

APP learned on Tuesday that wheat flour has decreased due to lower price of wheat in market.

Earlier, a wheat flour bag weighing five kilograms was being sold out at Rs 600.

The price of five kilogram wheat flour bag had decreased by Rs 100 and now, it was sold out at Rs 500 per bag. The one kilogram wheat flour bag has set at Rs 100 in the local market.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs per dozens has surged by Rs 30. Earlier, eggs per dozen were being sold out at Rs 220 to 221. Now its price has surged and presently, eggs per dozens were sold out at Rs 250 in local markets of Bahawalpur.

