Wheat Flour Price Decreases, Eggs Rate Surges
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Wheat flour price has decreased, however, rate of eggs per dozen has surged in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas.
APP learned on Tuesday that wheat flour has decreased due to lower price of wheat in market.
Earlier, a wheat flour bag weighing five kilograms was being sold out at Rs 600.
The price of five kilogram wheat flour bag had decreased by Rs 100 and now, it was sold out at Rs 500 per bag. The one kilogram wheat flour bag has set at Rs 100 in the local market.
Meanwhile, the price of eggs per dozens has surged by Rs 30. Earlier, eggs per dozen were being sold out at Rs 220 to 221. Now its price has surged and presently, eggs per dozens were sold out at Rs 250 in local markets of Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Business
-
Tianjin's cross-border e-commerce trade reaches 1.1 bln USD in Q17 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week flat17 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 20244 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts13 hours ago
-
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day13 hours ago
-
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissance: TRACIT13 hours ago
-
SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance13 hours ago
-
Peace vital for sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal14 hours ago
-
'Students should be equipped with modern education to gear up socioeconomic uplift'14 hours ago