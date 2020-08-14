Wheat import consignments to be given priority for clearance :Omar Hamid Khan

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research (NFSR),Omar Hamid Khan said on Thursday clearance would be given to wheat import consignments on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research (NFSR),Omar Hamid Khan said on Thursday clearance would be given to wheat import consignments on priority.

He stated this during his urgent visit to Karachi.

The federal secretary advised all concerned authorities and importers to foresee the whole chain of wheat import in mind and make infallible arrangements through coordinated efforts to ensure timely availability of sufficient the commodity in the country, said a press release issued here.

He also promised to approach Pakistan Railways, National Highway Authority and provincial governments to facilitate transportation of wheat from Karachi port to other parts of the country.

The wheat import consignments would start to reach Pakistan from August 21 to 25, he added.

He had painstaking meetings with the Director General and senior officials of Department of Plant Protection (DPP) regarding phytosanitary inspections.

Khan had a thorough session with the leading wheat importers to address all of their concerns. Subsequently, he had a detailed meeting with the Chairman and senior management of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) along with wheat importers regarding port operations followed by visit to Karachi port to comprehend the handling of wheat import vessels.

The federal secretary was briefed that the DPP had issued mandatory Import Permits well in time to all potential importers and the department had already done necessary homework to timely issue Plant Protection Release Orders (PPRO) to wheat import consignments.

The first vessel carrying wheat is expected to arrive Karachi port by 21st August followed by other vessels with a gap of a week time.

Wheat importers have expressed their great satisfaction over all-inclusive support by the Federal Ministry of National Food Security.

They also ensured their full cooperation to make wheat flour available to consumers on affordable prices.

Karachi Port authorities have offered every kind of facilitation including priority berthing, storage spacing and waiving off of some essential port charges by considering wheat being an essential food commodity and to contribute in government resolve to keep wheat prices in the affordability range of a commonman.