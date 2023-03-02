UrduPoint.com

Wheat Import From Russia Initiated Through Gwadar Port: GPA Chairman

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Wheat import from Russia initiated through Gwadar Port: GPA Chairman

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the import of wheat from Russia had started through the Gwadar Port

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the import of wheat from Russia had started through the Gwadar Port.

According to the agreement, he said, a total of 450,000 metric tons of wheat would be imported through nine ships. The first ship MV Leela Chennai had reached Gwadar port with 50,000 metric tons of wheat.

"China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited, Pakistan Customs and National Logistics Cell will play their respective roles for import, unloading, storage and delivery of wheat", the GPA chairman said.

"All arrangements have already been completed under the agreement between Trading Corporation of Pakistan and Gwadar International Terminal Limited", he said.

He said that the Ministry of National food Security and Research had opened a tender for the import of wheat on November 30, 2022, considering the results of the 7th international tender and G2G offer by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on behalf of the Russian company Prudentroj.

He said that the lowest bid was accepted by the company, that was $372 per metric ton for G2G.

"While according to the agreement, the import operation of 450,000 metric tons of wheat will continue from March 2 to March 31, 2023. Any additional cost incurred on inland transportation from Gwadar Port will be borne by Pasco which will be received from the provinces at the time of release of wheat stock", he said.

He said that the agreement to import such a large volume of wheat was a remarkable development towards improving the natural capacity of Gwadar port as a logistics hub in the area which would contribute $10 billion to Pakistan's GDP.

He said that importing wheat through the Gwadar Port was a new milestone and said that the import of wheat would boost commercial activities in Gwadar.

It would also increase employment potential at the local level as "the season begins for unloading, storage and delivery of imported wheat, so for this, large scale skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower will be required here", he said.

He said that urea had been successfully transported from Gwadar port last month and "now all the relevant departments are implementing various projects to increase the economic activities in Balochistan."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Import Russia China Company Gwadar Chennai Hub March November All From Agreement Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

21 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

22 minutes ago
 Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

28 minutes ago
 Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Imp ..

Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Important Export Channel Due to U ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role fo ..

Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role for just resolution of Kashmir d ..

25 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China re ..

Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China reopening

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.