Wheat output increases 1.6%, likely to achieve 26.81 mt production : FCA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) was apprised that owing to the incentives introduced by the incumbent government to mitigate the adverse impact of catastrophic floods and torrential rains during the last moon soon season and to revive the local agriculture sector, the output of Rabi crops witnessed significant growth.

The FCA which met with Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Zafar Hassan was told that wheat output during the Rabi season 2022-23 increased by 1.6 per cent as compared to the production of last year and total output was estimated at 26.81 million tons.

The high-power committee which, is mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food security in the country was apprised that wheat crop was sown over 9.0 million hectares to fulfil the local staple food requirements as well as for keeping the strategic reserves.

While, the committee observed that the potato production during the season grew by 1.9% as compared to the output of last year, whereas the total production was recorded at 7.9 million tons. During the season the potatoes were cultivated on over 0.3 million hectares.

The tomato production for 2022-23 is estimated at 563.6 thousand tons from an area of 45.7 thousand hectares, there is an increase in production of 1.2% over the last year, whereas the gram production is estimated at 313 thousand tons from an area of 820.6 thousand hectares.

Due to rains and floods in July-September 2022, and other climatic changes, local onion production during Rabi 2022-23 reported a decrease over the last year. To overcome this shortage duty-free imports of onion and tomatoes were also allowed so that there is no shortage in the market and prices remain stable.

The FCA held detailed deliberations over the production targets for essential Kharif crops 2023-24 and fixed rice production targets at 9 million by sowing the crop on over 3.1 million hectares of land.

Meanwhile, the FCA also fixed maize production targets at 7.6 million tons by bringing over 1.3 million hectares of land under maize cultivation, whereas the sugarcane production targets were fixed at 78.

6 million tons by growing it on over an area of 1.2 million hectares.

Pondering over the availability of agricultural inputs for Kharif crops (2023), the water availability in canals head will remain at 62.74 million acres feet (MAF) as against last year which was 43.27 MAF. At present all the provinces are getting their satisfactory supplies in the system.

The meteorological department informed us that slightly above-normal rains are expected in the next three months (April-June, 2023), particularly over the upper half of the country. Lesser rains are expected during June and the temperature may remain slightly above normal in most parts of the country.

A gradual temperature rise will accelerate the snow melt m the Northern Areas. The seasonal rainfall may provide water for crops in the main rain-fed areas while lower parts of the country will remain deficient during the season of Kharif.

The Committee was informed that the availability of rice and maize seed will remain as per requirement, whereas the representative from the State Bank of Pakistan informed that allocations of institutional credit for agriculture had substantially increased to Rs1,819 billion for 2022-23 and the disbursement up to February 2023 is Rs 1073.5 billion which is 59% of the overall annual target of 1819 billion which is 28.5% higher than the disbursement of 835.3 billion made during last year.

The FCA appreciated the positive impact of the fertilizer subsidy scheme which contributed to high yield and the representatives of Nation Fertilizer Development Company told that due to local production and available stocks, the supply position of Urea will remain comfortable subject to the operation of all Urea Plants at full gas pressure. DAP will also remain at a satisfactory level.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the food security situation in the country however, emphasized the need for research & development as well as better coordination to consolidate the gains and ensure further progress in the sector.