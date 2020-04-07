UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Drive From Apr 8

Tue 07th April 2020

Wheat procurement drive from Apr 8

All arrangements were finalized to kick off wheat procurement campaign in Faisalabad division from April 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : All arrangements were finalized to kick off wheat procurement campaign in Faisalabad division from April 8.

A spokesman of food department said here on Tuesday that wheat procurement centers have been activated across the division and applications for distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) will be received from April 08.

He said that distribution of Bardana will commence from April 10 and wheat procurement would be started from April 12.

He said that all necessary facilities will be provided to wheat growers at these centers including hand wash and Chlorine spray in and around the centers regularly.

The wheat would be purchased at wheat procurement centers at Rs.1400/- per 40 kilograms and the farmers would also be saved from exploitation by middlemen and undue deduction, he added.

He said that 11 procurement centers were set up in the district where 175025 metric tons wheat would be purchased. Similarly, 17 centers were set up in Jhang where 282961 metric tons wheat would be purchase, while 109504 metric tons wheat would be procured from Toba Tek Singh where 7 procurement centers were set up, he added.

