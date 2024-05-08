Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru Wednesday said that wheat purchasing record has been registered properly and growers were being paid within 24 hours through Bank of Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru Wednesday said that wheat purchasing record has been registered properly and growers were being paid within 24 hours through Bank of Khyber.

He was talking to media after visiting control room established to monitor wheat purchase process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that wheat purchase has been started and all the necessary steps including proper monitoring and introduction of app to register relevant data and ensure transparency have been taken.

He termed the decision to purchase wheat from locals as farmer friendly and said that it would save twelve billion rupees. He also warned action those who were found guilty of corruption and embezzlement in wheat purchasing process.