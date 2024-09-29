Open Menu

Wheat Research Program At AARI On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Wheat research program at AARI on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Wheat Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) will organise wheat research programme here on Monday, Sept 30, 2024.

An AARI spokesman said here on Sunday that renowned wheat experts and scientists from all over the country were invited in the program in addition to the officers and representatives agriculture department, agriculture universities, seed companies and progressive farmers.

They would deliver keynote lectures in addition to presenting their research papers in the wheat research program which would commence at 10 a.m. in AARI auditorium, he added.

