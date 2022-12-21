UrduPoint.com

Wheat Sowing Completed Over 90.90 % Of Set Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Wheat sowing across the country during the current Rabi season witnessed about 94.53 percent growth as compared to the sowing of the corresponding period of last season.

So far the wheat sowing has been completed over 90.90 percent of set targets and crop cultivation completed over 20.77 million acres as against the set targets of 22.85 million acres, said the food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday he said that according to initial data provided by Provincial Crop Reporting Services (CRS), by December 19, 2022, the crop sowing registered about 98.23 percent growth in Punjab and 97.23 percent in Sindh as compared to the sowing of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, wheat cultivation increased by 75.99 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 69.17 percent in Balochistan respectively as against the sowing of the same period last year, he added.

By the start of the current week, he said that the Punjab Province has completed crop cultivation of over 79.

27 percent of its assigned targets as wheat cultivated over 16.03 million acres as against the set targets of 16.48 million acres.

Sindh has completed grain sowing over 74.19 percent of assigned targets and about 2.07 million acres put under wheat cultivation as against the targets of 2.79 million acres during the current Rabi season, he added.

He further informed that the wheat sowing accomplished over 84.23 percent and 58.82 percent in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan respectively as KP has sown wheat over 1.87 million acres compared to targets of 2.22 million acres and Balochistan has grown wheat over 0.8 million acres against the targets of 1.36 million acres.

He said that timely rains and favorable weather conditions coupled with government incentives for farmers helped to create momentum, adding that efforts were on to revive and restore the areas that were badly affected due to flash floods in the country.

