UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Sowing Witnesses 1.014% Growth, As Crop Cultivated Over 8.079 Mln Hectares

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:33 PM

Wheat sowing witnesses 1.014% growth, as crop cultivated over 8.079 mln hectares

Wheat sowing in the country during current Rabi season (2019-20) has witnessed about 1.014% increase as compared to the sowing season of the corresponding period of last season (2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Wheat sowing in the country during current Rabi season (2019-20) has witnessed about 1.014% increase as compared to the sowing season of the corresponding period of last season (2018-19).

Wheat which is major cash crop and a vital source of staple food had been cultivated over 8.839 million hectares of land during current sowing season as compared to the cultivation of 8.079 million hectares of same period of last year, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that wheat sowing targets for current season had been achieved by 97.54% as it had witnessed 0.79% growth in Punjab, 5.89% in Sindh, 1.33% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2.26% in Balochistan.

Punjab province had achieved 99.80% of its sowing targets and cultivated the crop over 6.547 million hectares as against 6.560 million hectares, he said adding that Sindh had completed wheat cultivation over 96.96 targeted areas as wheat had been cultivated over 1.

115 million hectares as against the set targets of 1.1500 million hectares.

Meanwhile, wheat crop had been cultivated over 0.760 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as grain cultivation had completed 75.81 million hectares as against the set targets of 0.802 million hectares, he said adding that the final figures of sowing from the province would be received in next two days as it was expected that would further strengthened the crop position in the province.

This Food Security Commissioner further informed that wheat cultivation had also gained momentum in Balochistan as crop sowing increased by 2.26% as compared the last season which was a positive sing for the agriculture development and food security of the province.

In Balochistan wheat has been cultivated over 0.417 million hectares as against the set target of 0.550 million hectares during the current sowing season, he said adding that wheat was cultivated over 0.410 million hectares during season 2018-19.

Dr Imtiaz Ali further informed that

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Same Imtiaz Ali From Wheat Singer Pakistan Limited Million

Recent Stories

Vawda’s stunt of “solider boots in TV show: PE ..

26 minutes ago

Ejaz Shah lauds FC for their sacrifices to defend ..

59 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin Says Gov' ..

1 minute ago

MEPs start weighing request to lift Catalan separa ..

1 minute ago

European stocks steady at open

1 minute ago

Pervez Musharraf challenges special court’s verd ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.