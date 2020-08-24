UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat, Sugar Prices To Come Down Soon: Hamamd Azhar

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

Wheat, sugar prices to come down soon: Hamamd Azhar

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday said prices of wheat and sugar would come down soon after the landing of imported wheat and sugar in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday said prices of wheat and sugar would come down soon after the landing of imported wheat and sugar in the country.

Addressing a press briefing along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz here, he said after landing of imported wheat and sugar in the country, the hoarders who were holding huge stocks of the commodities would also start releasing the stock in the open market that would help further reduction in the prices of wheat and sugar.

He said price of sugar was already on downward trend after the reports of sugar being imported.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had worked hard to put the country's economy on the right track.

He said the two ruling families had looted the state money during their previous two tenures which put the economy on the verge of default like situation.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had committed criminal acts by dragging the country's economy to a situation from where the recovery was nearly impossible but it was the PTI government who under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan put the economy on the path of development.

Hammad Azhar said in June 2018, Moody's rating agency had downgraded the Pakistan's economy due to the wrong policies of the PML-N government.

He added that now all the international credit rating agencies were forecasting the outlook of Pakistan's economy as stable.

He said the current account deficit of Pakistan was reduced from a huge $2 billion per month to a surplus of over $400 million in July 2020.

He said the PTI government was setting right all the wrong policies of the previous government. "We also re-negotiated the terms and condition with the independent power producers for the betterment of power sector.

He said during previous regime, over 200 spinning mills were closed but now all the spinning mills were running on full capacity.

During COVID-19, he said a minimum dent was done to Pakistan's economy due to prudent policies of the government.

He said, "We know that there is a reaction of every action but we are prepared for any reaction of the carters in the country."He said the sale of Utility Stores had increased by seven times and during the current fiscal year, it would come out of operational losses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sale Price Money June July Stocks Criminals 2018 2020 Market Muslim All From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

11 seconds ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

19 seconds ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

38 seconds ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

39 seconds ago

US Army Practices Quick Deployment for Exercise Wi ..

41 seconds ago

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls for Int'l Action ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.