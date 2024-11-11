Wheat To Be Sown Over 2.6 Mln Acres Of Land In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The agriculture department had set a target to sow wheat crop over 2.6 millions acres of land in Bahawalpur division.
According to Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Mr. Asif Cheema here on Monday,the Punjab government had assigned task to the department to ensure wheat sowing over 2.6 millions acres of land in all three districts of the division including wheat sowing over 0.7 millions acres of land in Bahawalpur district.
He said that the agri teams had been playing remarkable role in raising awareness among wheat growers to complete target of wheat sowing by November 20.
He urged wheat growers to use approved varieties of seeds and fertilizers to get bumper yield.
He advised them to use two bags of DAP fertilizer into the field at the time of wheat sowing,while other varieties of fertilizers including potassium sulfate, super sulfate, ammonium nitrate, nitro-phos and urea were used later.
