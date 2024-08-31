Whether UK’s Driving License Acceptable In Pakistan? Check Complete Details Here
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 08:03 PM
What is International Driving Permit (IDP) and what is purpose of it for drivers in Pakistan and abroad
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) Having a driving license from the UK does not guarantee its acceptance for driving in other countries.
Regardless of having a driving license from any country, you will need an International Driving Permit (IDP) to legally drive abroad.
If you are a citizen of the UK or any other country and plan to visit Pakistan, you must obtain an International Driving Permit in addition to your regular driving license.
Driving without an IDP in Pakistan is legally considered an offense.
The media reports said that the Pakistani citizens holding an IDP license are allowed to drive in any country for up to one year, but it is essential to also have a driving license.
The citizens who have been issued an IDP by the British government can drive in Pakistan, provided they also carry their driving license.
Currently, the fee for obtaining an IDP license in Sindh is Rs1,100.
Despite this relatively low fee, there are minimum applications for driving licenses at the 11 branches in Sindh.
Pakistanis traveling abroad do obtain IDPs due to concerns about foreign regulations, many do not see the need to acquire a driving license in Pakistan, partly due to a lack of awareness.
Pakistani citizens driving without a driving license could face charges of manslaughter in the event of an accident.
What is an IDP and its function?
An International Driving Permit (IDP) is a document that allows individuals to drive abroad using their domestic driving license. It is not a replacement for your national driving license but must be used in conjunction with it.
The purpose of the IDP is to provide legal protection to travelers driving in foreign countries.
The first International Driving Permit was introduced under the 1926 Paris Motor Traffic Convention. It was followed by two more types introduced under the 1949 Geneva Convention and the 1968 Vienna Convention.
Many countries accept IDPs issued under the 1949 and 1968 conventions.
The UK government’s official website listed acceptable IDPs for different countries.
As per the official details, the 1968 International Driving Permit is acceptable in Pakistan.
