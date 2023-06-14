UrduPoint.com

White Camel Farming A Source Of Foreign Exchange : SCCI President

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

White camel farming a source of foreign exchange : SCCI President

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that white camel farming was an important source of earning valuable foreign exchange.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the SCCI President said "By promoting white camel farming, we can also export camel meat and milk to Arabian states.

"Malik said that if attention was paid at the government level, the country could get valuable foreign exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Sialkot Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

4 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.