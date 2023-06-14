White camel farming a source of foreign exchange : SCCI President

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that white camel farming was an important source of earning valuable foreign exchange.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the SCCI President said "By promoting white camel farming, we can also export camel meat and milk to Arabian states.

"Malik said that if attention was paid at the government level, the country could get valuable foreign exchange.