White House Accuses House Speaker McCarthy of Presenting Unacceptable Demands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The team of US Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has presented an offer that "was a big step back" amid efforts to reach an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"On Tuesday, the President appointed a senior team to negotiate with the Speaker's team. The President and Speaker agreed that any budget agreement would need to be bipartisan. Last night in DC, the Speaker's team put on the table an offer that was a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress," Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.

The press secretary emphasized that the team of US President Joe Biden is ready to meet any time and expects proposals that can pass in a bipartisan manner.

"It is only a Republican leadership beholden to its MAGA wing ” not the President or Democratic leadership ” who are threatening to put our nation into default for the first time in our history unless extreme partisan demands are met," Jean-Pierre said.

On Thursday, McCarthy said that he saw a path to reaching an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit, but nothing had been agreed on yet. McCarthy further said he hoped an agreement could be reached by this weekend and lawmakers could bring legislation to the floor by next week.