WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The G7 leaders have agreed to support US President Joe Biden's proposal for establishing a 15 percent global minimum tax, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"G7 leaders will endorse [Biden's] proposal for at least a 15 percent global minimum tax.

America is rallying the world to make big multinational corporations pay their fair share so we can invest in our middle class at home," Sullivan said via Twitter.