UrduPoint.com

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term Impact On Global Oil Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 01:29 AM

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term Impact on Global Oil Prices

The price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian oil is not going to have a long-term effect on global oil prices, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian oil is not going to have a long-term effect on global oil prices, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"We don't believe that (the oil cap is) going to have any impact long term on global oil prices," Kirby said at a press briefing.

The move is not intended to remove Russian oil from the market, the White House reaffirmed.

The G7 price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian crude took effect on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia White House Oil Price Market From

Recent Stories

Japan v Croatia World Cup last-16 clash into extra ..

Japan v Croatia World Cup last-16 clash into extra-time

42 seconds ago
 Putin Signs Law on Fines for Scientific Entities F ..

Putin Signs Law on Fines for Scientific Entities Failing to Report Training of F ..

43 seconds ago
 KU, Japanese delegate discuss bridging gap in IT s ..

KU, Japanese delegate discuss bridging gap in IT sector

45 seconds ago
 SPSC extends last date for submission of forms for ..

SPSC extends last date for submission of forms for posts of teachers, veterinari ..

46 seconds ago
 Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

3 minutes ago
 Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.