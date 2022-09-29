White House Confirms Biden Admin. Officials Visited Middle East Region 'Most Recently'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said that Biden administration officials have "most recently" visited the middle East region but did not provide any additional details.

"We had some White House officials in the region most recently. We don't have any more details to share," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

On Saturday, the Saudi news agency SPA reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the previous day in Jeddah with the US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein and US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

The officials discussed bilateral relations and the results of the Jeddah Summit, including energy security, as well as the situation in Yemen, the report said.