UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms Biden Admin. Officials Visited Middle East Region 'Most Recently'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

White House Confirms Biden Admin. Officials Visited Middle East Region 'Most Recently'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said that Biden administration officials have "most recently" visited the middle East region but did not provide any additional details.

"We had some White House officials in the region most recently. We don't have any more details to share," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

On Saturday, the Saudi news agency SPA reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the previous day in Jeddah with the US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein and US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

The officials discussed bilateral relations and the results of the Jeddah Summit, including energy security, as well as the situation in Yemen, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa White House Yemen Jeddah Saudi Amos Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman Share

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

1 hour ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

1 hour ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

1 hour ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

1 hour ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.