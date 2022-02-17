UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms US Officials In Riyadh Over Range Of Topics, Including Yemen, Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 12:30 AM

White House Confirms US Officials in Riyadh Over Range of Topics, Including Yemen, Energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday that US officials are in Riyadh to meet with Saudi officials to discuss a range of topics including energy and Yemen.

"I can confirm they are on a trip, there are a range of topics to discuss, including Yemen," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We engage with our partners around the world about ensuring supply meets demand as part of our objective from here as well."

US media reported earlier in the day that National Security Council middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Riyadh on Wednesday to pressure Saudi Arabia to increase oil production amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis and growing energy prices.

