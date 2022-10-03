White House Declines to Comment on Reports OPEC+ May Announce Oil Production Cuts

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on reports that the OPEC-plus group of countries may announce oil production cuts later this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on reports that the OPEC-plus group of countries may announce oil production cuts later this week.

"I'm not going to comment on what may or may not happen...

don't want to get ahead of what could potentially come out of that meeting," Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

OPEC-plus states will convene on Wednesday to consider the possibility of scaling back oil production of up to a million barrels due to a declining demand caused by slowing economic activities around the world, according to media reports.

Saudi Arabia seeks to bring the oil price to $90 per barrel after it hit $85 per barrel on Friday, the reports said.