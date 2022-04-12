UrduPoint.com

White House Declines To Say Whether India Promised To Reduce Energy Imports From Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 12:17 AM

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Monday refused to say whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised US President Joe Biden not to increase his country's oil imports from Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Monday refused to say whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised US President Joe Biden not to increase his country's oil imports from Russia.

"I'll let Prime Minister Modi and the Indians speak to that... I will let them speak for themselves," Psaki said, when asked whether Biden has gotten any commitment from Modi not to accelerate oil imports from Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Biden and Modi discussed during a virtual meeting Russian energy imports amid sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against Russia.

A senior Biden administration official said on Monday that the United States does not think India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help Delhi diversify its energy imports,.

The issue will again be discussed by top US and Indian senior officials during a ministerial meeting scheduled for later on Monday, the senior Biden administration official said.

