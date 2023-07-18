Open Menu

White House Economic Adviser Says Not Time To Declare Victory Over Inflation In US

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 09:19 PM

White House Economic Adviser Says Not Time to Declare Victory Over Inflation in US

The time is not yet appropriate for the Biden administration to declare victory over the threat of inflation to the US economy, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The time is not yet appropriate for the Biden administration to declare victory over the threat of inflation to the US economy, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein said on Tuesday.

"No victory laps, no mission accomplished, no declarations of that sort," Bernstein said in an interview with The Washington Post, when asked whether the Biden administration can declare victory on inflation. "We are definitely making real substantive progress in terms of providing households with more breathing room."

However, Bernstein said there is more work to be done to stabilize the economy while noting that there are more economic savings "in the pipeline."

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), hit a four-decade high of 9.

1% in June 2022 as a result of the restrictive COVID-19 measures and the trillions of dollars of relief spending.

In response, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to bring inflation down to 3% as of this month. The central bank, which aims for a 2% inflation target, is set to decide on interest rate changes again on July 26.

Americans may still not perceive the economy as performing as well as data may indicate due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic measures and the conflict in Ukraine, Bernstein said.

Nevertheless, a recession is not based on "vibes" and there are no indications of a recession at this time, Bernstein added.

