White House Economic Adviser Says Stock Market May 'Worsen' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the stock market may get worse amid uncertainty over the novel coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the stock market may get worse amid uncertainty over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"On the economic stock market point, it may change and it may worsen," Kudlow told reporters.

US stocks on Wall Street have drastically tumbled this week amid coronavirus fears. Earlier on Friday, the US stock market continued to decline with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping an additional 1,000 points, or 3.8 percent.

