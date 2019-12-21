White House Insisted on Abandoning Immediate Military Aid to Kiev in NDAA - Reports

The White House threatened to veto the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and suspend the government's work unless Democrats abandon the current wording suggesting immediate military aid to Ukraine,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The White House threatened to veto the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and suspend the government's work unless Democrats abandon the current wording suggesting immediate military aid to Ukraine, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Saturday, citing representatives from the US Congress and presidential administration.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, prompt provision of military aid to Ukraine along with a range of other measures.

According to the newspaper, military aid to Kiev was one of several issues on which the White House took a tough stance during the budget discussions.

Initial wording said Washington should allocate $250 million to Kiev within 45 days once the bill is signed by the president. As a result of negotiations, Democrats dropped the language.

The newspaper also reported that according to Democrats, earlier this year, the White House refused to deploy military assistance to Kiev when Trump delayed the aid approved by the Congress to Ukraine, demanding a political favor from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in exchange for the assistance.

In September, a whistleblower said that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to probe Joe Biden, his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign, for alleged corruption.