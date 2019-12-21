UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Insisted On Abandoning Immediate Military Aid To Kiev In NDAA - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:38 PM

White House Insisted on Abandoning Immediate Military Aid to Kiev in NDAA - Reports

The White House threatened to veto the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and suspend the government's work unless Democrats abandon the current wording suggesting immediate military aid to Ukraine,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The White House threatened to veto the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and suspend the government's work unless Democrats abandon the current wording suggesting immediate military aid to Ukraine, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Saturday, citing representatives from the US Congress and presidential administration.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, prompt provision of military aid to Ukraine along with a range of other measures.

According to the newspaper, military aid to Kiev was one of several issues on which the White House took a tough stance during the budget discussions.

Initial wording said Washington should allocate $250 million to Kiev within 45 days once the bill is signed by the president. As a result of negotiations, Democrats dropped the language.

The newspaper also reported that according to Democrats, earlier this year, the White House refused to deploy military assistance to Kiev when Trump delayed the aid approved by the Congress to Ukraine, demanding a political favor from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in exchange for the assistance.

In September, a whistleblower said that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to probe Joe Biden, his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign, for alleged corruption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Exchange Ukraine Washington Budget Threatened White House Trump Nord Kiev September Democrats Congress Gas 2020 Post From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

21 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

51 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

54 minutes ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

1 hour ago

'Star Wars' struggles in a country far, far away: ..

40 seconds ago

Commander-in-Chief Russian Navy visits various ins ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.