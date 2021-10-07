White House Monitoring Global Energy Market Amid Need to Diversify Supplies - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The White House is monitoring the global energy market in a situation in which the situation with increasing gas prices underscores the need to diversify energy supplies, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"We continue to monitor global energy market supply and will work with our agency's partners to determine if and when actions are needed," Jean-Pierre said during a press conference, adding that the current situation regarding the gas prices "really underscores the need to diversify our energy."