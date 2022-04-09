UrduPoint.com

White House Not Aware Of Plans To Allow Oil Imports From Venezuela To Replace Russia's

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The United States is not aware of any plans to allow some foreign oil imports from Venezuela to replace Russian energy shipments, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We are not aware of any such consideration," Psaki told a briefing when asked if the Biden administration is considering easing sanctions to allow some imports from Venezuela as a way to replace banned energy shipments from Russia.

