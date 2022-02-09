White House on Future Cooperative Oil Releases: All Options Remain on Table

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that all options remain on the table when asked whether there will be future cooperative oil releases.

"All options remain on the table," Psaki told a briefing.

The US remains in contact with oil producing and consuming countries, she added.

"With oil producing countries we are talking about proposed production increases, with oil consuming countries we are talking about release from strategic reserves."