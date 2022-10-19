UrduPoint.com

White House On Work Of US Firms In S. Arabia: Companies To Make Own Decisions

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 12:28 AM

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) It is up to US firms to decide whether they will be based and where they will invest, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing on Tuesday when asked whether it was appropriate for the US businesses to work in Saudi Arabia now.

"American companies will make their own decisions about their presence and where to invest taking into account a range of factors including legal constraints of the business environment, and reputational concerns that can arise from public policy choices made by host countries," Jean-Pierre said.

Media reported earlier that Biden administration officials are considering discouraging US companies from expanding business ties with Saudi Arabia in response to Riyadh's alleged role in the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production.

However, the Biden administration has not yet conveyed its advice to US companies to dissuade them from doing business in Saudi Arabia, the report cited Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, as saying.

In addition, the Biden administration is not planning to send any US officials to Saudi Arabia's annual Future Investment Initiative conference that is scheduled to take place in Riyadh next week, the report said.

At present, no decisions have been made with respect to punishing Saudi Arabia for its role in the OPEC+ move as the US government continues to contemplate how to best manage its core objectives in the middle East together with responding to Riyadh, the report said.

Earlier in October, the OPEC+ group of countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in large part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy products and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.

