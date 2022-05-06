UrduPoint.com

White House On Writing Off Ukraine Debt: US Open To Discussing Various Steps To Help Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 10:22 PM

White House on Writing Off Ukraine Debt: US Open to Discussing Various Steps to Help Kiev

The United States is ready to explore various options to help Kiev during Russia's special military operation, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, when asked whether Washington is considering writing off Ukraine's external debt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States is ready to explore various options to help Kiev during Russia's special military operation, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, when asked whether Washington is considering writing off Ukraine's external debt.

"We're very open to anything that would help the Ukrainians rebuild their country, obviously fight against the invasion of Russia. And we know that humanitarian economic assistance that will take many forms is vital to them and to their success of moving forward and I check if we have a specific view on the canceling of foreign debt," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House Kiev United States

