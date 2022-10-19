White House Opposes Funding for Nuclear Sea-Launched Cruise Missile in 2023 Defense Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Biden administration strongly opposes a provision in the Senate's 2023 defense spending bill proposal that would fund the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile because it is unnecessary and may potentially distract from addressing defense priorities, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Tuesday.

"The Administration strongly opposes continued funding for the nuclear sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) and its associated warhead," the OMB said in a press release. "The President's Nuclear Posture Review concluded that the SLCM-N, which would not be delivered before the 2030s, is unnecessary and potentially detrimental to other priorities."

The release said the United States has sufficient capabilities for deterring an adversary's use of nuclear weapons, such as the W76-2 low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile, which is armed with a thermonuclear warhead, an air-launched cruise missile and the F-35A fighter jet that can be equipped with nuclear gravity bombs.

Further investments in developing the nuclear sea-launched cruise missile would divert valuable resources from other modernization priorities that are needed to upgrade US strategic nuclear capabilities, the release said.

In April, the US Navy, in its 2023 budget request, eliminated funding for development of the nuclear sea-launched cruise missile because the project was too expensive and take too long to develop. and the acquisition schedule would have delivered capability late to need." According to the Navy, this cancellation would save $199.2 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and $2.1 billion over the next five years.

Moreover, the Biden administration also opposes provisions in the proposed bill that would require the Missile Defense Agency to conduct cybersecurity operations on US ballistic missile defense systems, and another measure that would seek to significantly increase the US inventory of next generation interceptors.

The White House explained it opposed both provisions because the Missile Defense Agency has no expertise or authority to conduct cybersecurity operations, and with respect to the interceptors, the Defense Department is exploring more cost-effective approaches to address the nuclear threat from North Korea.

The US House of Representatives already passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023, but the Senate is expected to take up its version of the NDAA after the midterm elections on November 8.