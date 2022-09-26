White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airlines to Disclose Fee Info Up Front - DOT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The Biden administration is proposing a new rule requiring US airlines to disclose fee information to passengers prior to the purchase of tickets in an effort to increase price transparency and competition, the Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Monday.

"Today, at a meeting of the White House Competition Council, President Biden will announce the release of a new proposed rule that would significantly strengthen protections for consumers by ensuring that they have access to certain fee information before they purchase their airline tickets," DOT said in a statement.

Under the rule, airlines and travel search websites would have to disclose fees charged to sit with children, for baggage, or to change or cancel a flight up front, according to the statement.

The proposed rule seeks to give customers the information they need to choose the best deal on the market and prevent companies from misleading them by advertising prices cheaper than in reality, the statement said.

The rule is part of the administration's Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which aims to lower prices for consumers, raise wages for workers and promote economic innovation and competition, the statement also said.

The measure is backed by US President Joe Biden, who will applaud the DOT's action during the White House Competition Council meeting, the statement added.