UrduPoint.com

White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airlines To Disclose Fee Info Up Front - DOT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airlines to Disclose Fee Info Up Front - DOT

The Biden administration is proposing a new rule requiring US airlines to disclose fee information to passengers prior to the purchase of tickets in an effort to increase price transparency and competition, the Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The Biden administration is proposing a new rule requiring US airlines to disclose fee information to passengers prior to the purchase of tickets in an effort to increase price transparency and competition, the Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Monday.

"Today, at a meeting of the White House Competition Council, President Biden will announce the release of a new proposed rule that would significantly strengthen protections for consumers by ensuring that they have access to certain fee information before they purchase their airline tickets," DOT said in a statement.

Under the rule, airlines and travel search websites would have to disclose fees charged to sit with children, for baggage, or to change or cancel a flight up front, according to the statement.

The proposed rule seeks to give customers the information they need to choose the best deal on the market and prevent companies from misleading them by advertising prices cheaper than in reality, the statement said.

The rule is part of the administration's Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which aims to lower prices for consumers, raise wages for workers and promote economic innovation and competition, the statement also said.

The measure is backed by US President Joe Biden, who will applaud the DOT's action during the White House Competition Council meeting, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Price Market From Best

Recent Stories

IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone ..

IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP With Rosatom Chie ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear ..

EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

2 minutes ago
 China storms into Women's Basketball World Cup qua ..

China storms into Women's Basketball World Cup quarters

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons Axact/Bol TV owner to ..

Islamabad High Court summons Axact/Bol TV owner to appear in person

2 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic ..

NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic facilities to southern distric ..

4 minutes ago
 DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.