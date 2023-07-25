(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) US White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday reiterated US President Joe Biden's denial of involvement in his son, Hunter Biden's, foreign business dealings.

"So I've been asked this question a million times. That answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same: the president was never in business with his son," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked about recent allegations of Biden's involvement in foreign business deals.

The US House Oversight Committee is investigating the Biden family for potential criminal corruption, including an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Earlier on Monday, the panel shared US media reports on claims from former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer that Hunter Biden brought his father on to a call with two Burisma executives while he was serving as US vice president.

Archer is expected to provide testimony to the House Oversight Committee on July 31 as part of the panel's probe, according to reports.

Lawmakers look forward to hearing from Archer about his knowledge of the Bidens and their business operations, the committee said in a statement.

A confidential FBI source alleged that Joe and Hunter Biden were each paid $5 million as part of a deal with Burisma to get a prosecutor leading a corruption probe into the company fired. Lawmakers released a partially redacted version of the FBI document detailing the allegations earlier this month.