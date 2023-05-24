White House Says Biden Confident in Dollar Strength Overseas Amid Looming Default Risk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden remains confident in the strength of the US dollar as the basis for international finance and trade amid a looming default by the US government at the beginning of June, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) President Joe Biden remains confident in the strength of the US Dollar as the basis for international finance and trade amid a looming default by the US government at the beginning of June, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The president is confident in the strength of the dollar overseas and the basis that the dollar represents for international finance and trade," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier in May, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the US government defaulting on its financial obligations would reduce the willingness of people throughout the world to invest in products and instruments backed by the dollar.

The United States is teetering on the brink of a default on its obligations if the Biden administration fails to get its Republican rivals in Congress to agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

Talks between Biden and congressional leaders on raising the debt ceiling have brought no results yet as all negotiating parties continue to stand their ground on the issue.