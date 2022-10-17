UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden Does Not Regret Calling UK Tax Cut Plan 'Mistake'

Published October 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden does not regret referring to a tax-cut policy proposed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss as a "mistake" over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Biden told reporters on Saturday that he disagreed with Truss's policy and considered it a mistake, but that it is up to the United Kingdom to make their own economic judgements.

"No," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked if Biden has any regrets about calling the proposed tax cuts a mistake.

Last week, Truss promised to reduce public debt amid a flurry of criticism over the government's new plan to support the economy, which includes large-scale tax cuts.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

On Friday, Kwasi Kwarteng resigned as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer after reports leaked that he had been fired by Truss over a controversial tax-cut plan for big corporations, which triggered a negative reaction from both markets and the general public.

New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Monday canceled almost all measures of Kwarteng's plan.

