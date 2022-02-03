UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden Wants Record Debt To Be Lower, Blames Trump For Current Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

White House Says Biden Wants Record Debt to Be Lower, Blames Trump for Current Situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden wants a responsible fiscal policy and lower national debt despite the record high debt of more than $30 trillion that the Biden administration attributes largely to former President Donald Trump, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"The President believes we need to have a sustainable and responsible fiscal policy, which is why he put forward ways to pay for his major proposal," Psaki said during a press briefing. "I'd also note that this stands in significant contrast from the previous administration. As we look to the debt, which obviously the President wants to be lower, it's important to note that more than 95% of the national debt was incurred before he took office.

"

Psaki noted that the national debt increased by $7.8 trillion during the Trump presidency and it accounts for about 30% of its total.

The national debt reached a record high of over $30 trillion, according to recent US Treasury Department data. The debt rose almost $7 trillion since late January 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures first impacted the US economy, the data showed.

Financial experts interviewed by US media said the record debt was reached several years earlier than was anticipated as a result of the trillions of Dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Trump January 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Countr ..

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - Sta ..

22 minutes ago
 District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Ch ..

District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging

22 minutes ago
 More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

22 minutes ago
 White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Tr ..

White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Troops to Reinforce NATO's Easte ..

22 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea ..

UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea's missile tests

22 minutes ago
 IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conf ..

IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conflict

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>