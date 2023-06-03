UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Confident' About Biden Signing Debt Limit Bill Before Default Deadline

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The White House is not nervous about finalizing the debt ceiling bill with President Joe Biden's signature and feels confident the bill can be signed before the default deadline of June 5, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We are not nervous. We feel confident that (the bill) could be signed as soon as tomorrow, before June 5," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

