White House Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Most Important' Agenda Item Ahead Of G7 Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Negotiations with Congress to raise the United States' debt ceiling remains the most important item on US President Joe Biden's agenda, even as he prepares to travel to the Indo-Pacific region for a Group of Seven (G7) summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

"The President said yesterday he is committed to going to the G7 on this trip... but preventing default is the single most important thing on his agenda," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked about Biden potentially delaying his trip to the G7 meeting.

On Tuesday, Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders to negotiate raising the US' debt ceiling. Following the meeting, Biden said he would not attend the summit if negotiations come "down to the wire," although he added that such a scenario is not likely.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21, during which leaders will discuss issues including economic security, green investments and impacts of the conflict in Ukraine. Biden is set to attend the summit, followed by stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia, the White House announced earlier this month.

Biden is set to meet again with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on debt ceiling negotiations. House Republicans passed legislation last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June if the debt ceiling is not raised, the Treasury Department said earlier this month.

