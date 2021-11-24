White House Says Does Not Rule Out Releasing More Oil From Reserves to Tackle High Prices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Biden administration is not ruling out releasing more oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to reduce high gas prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"I'm not going to rule out options from here," Psaki said on Tuesday when asked whether the White House considers releasing more oil from reserves.

Psaki also said that President Joe Biden's top priority in the coming month will remain monitoring gas prices and adequate supply.