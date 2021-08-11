UrduPoint.com

White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Over Increasing Oil Production

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:32 PM

White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Over Increasing Oil Production

The Biden administration's consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production are ongoing but an immediate response from the oil cartel is not expected, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Biden administration's consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production are ongoing but an immediate response from the oil cartel is not expected, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"This is just an outreach that's just happening over the last couple of days but it's also ongoing, we've had ongoing engagements," Psaki said. "So this is not meant to be for immediate response necessarily, it's meant to be long-term engagement, consistent long-term engagement."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil From

Recent Stories

Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack ..

Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack With 'No Impact' on Systems - ..

3 minutes ago
 Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Em ..

Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Emergency Department

3 minutes ago
 Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' H ..

Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' Hassan story

3 minutes ago
 Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state ..

Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state of immunization

3 minutes ago
 Aug 25 last date to avail Ra 250,000 subsidy on la ..

Aug 25 last date to avail Ra 250,000 subsidy on laser land levellers

7 minutes ago
 PTI govt gives new identity, empowerment to south ..

PTI govt gives new identity, empowerment to south Punjab: Chief Minister Buzdar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.