White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Over Increasing Oil Production

The Biden administration's consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production are ongoing but an immediate response from the oil cartel is not expected, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Biden administration's consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production are ongoing but an immediate response from the oil cartel is not expected, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"This is just an outreach that's just happening over the last couple of days but it's also ongoing, we've had ongoing engagements," Psaki said. "So this is not meant to be for immediate response necessarily, it's meant to be long-term engagement, consistent long-term engagement."