White House Says Has Serious Differences With Republicans on Debt Limit Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden's White House has serious differences with Republican congressional leaders in ongoing debt limit negotiations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.

"There's no question we have serious differences and this is going to continue to be an issue," Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Jean-Pierre added that the White House is confident and optimistic it will reach a deal on raising the US debt limit.