UrduPoint.com

White House Says Has Serious Differences With Republicans On Debt Limit Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:30 AM

White House Says Has Serious Differences With Republicans on Debt Limit Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden's White House has serious differences with Republican congressional leaders in ongoing debt limit negotiations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.

"There's no question we have serious differences and this is going to continue to be an issue," Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Jean-Pierre added that the White House is confident and optimistic it will reach a deal on raising the US debt limit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Na ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Nair Festival

5 hours ago
 Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

7 hours ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

7 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

7 hours ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

7 hours ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.