White House Says 'Hopeful' Gas Prices Will Come Down Over Next Couple of Weeks

The White House is "hopeful" that gasoline prices in the United States will come down over the next couple of weeks despite the cut in oil production announced by the OPEC+ alliance, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The White House is "hopeful" that gasoline prices in the United States will come down over the next couple of weeks despite the cut in oil production announced by the OPEC+ alliance, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Thursday.

"We're talking to energy companies and industry and those (gasoline) prices should come down, and we're hopeful that they will over the next couple of weeks," Deese said during an interview.

Deese pointed out the Biden administration believes US energy companies are paying "historically low" wholesale prices for oil these days and expects them to lower the retail prices for consumers.

Earlier in October, OPEC+ announced that it agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day beginning in November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point.

OPEC+ said it acted in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.

The OPEC+ decision received backlash from the United States, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic gasoline prices.

The average price for gasoline at the pump across the United States is $3.91 per gallon, the American automobile Association (AAA) said on Thursday. The highest gas prices have been reported in California with an average price per gallon reaching $6.2. In mid-June, the average pump price across the United States reached an all-time high of $5.01.