UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Hopeful' Gas Prices Will Come Down Over Next Couple Of Weeks

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 09:08 PM

White House Says 'Hopeful' Gas Prices Will Come Down Over Next Couple of Weeks

The White House is "hopeful" that gasoline prices in the United States will come down over the next couple of weeks despite the cut in oil production announced by the OPEC+ alliance, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The White House is "hopeful" that gasoline prices in the United States will come down over the next couple of weeks despite the cut in oil production announced by the OPEC+ alliance, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Thursday.

"We're talking to energy companies and industry and those (gasoline) prices should come down, and we're hopeful that they will over the next couple of weeks," Deese said during an interview.

Deese pointed out the Biden administration believes US energy companies are paying "historically low" wholesale prices for oil these days and expects them to lower the retail prices for consumers.

Earlier in October, OPEC+ announced that it agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day beginning in November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point.

OPEC+ said it acted in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.

The OPEC+ decision received backlash from the United States, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic gasoline prices.

The average price for gasoline at the pump across the United States is $3.91 per gallon, the American automobile Association (AAA) said on Thursday. The highest gas prices have been reported in California with an average price per gallon reaching $6.2. In mid-June, the average pump price across the United States reached an all-time high of $5.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia White House Oil Alliance Price United States August October November Gas Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Universal healthcare program creating enabling env ..

Universal healthcare program creating enabling environment for HSPs in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Germany Unveils 2021 Assessment of Nord Stream 2 I ..

Germany Unveils 2021 Assessment of Nord Stream 2 Impact on Energy Security

2 minutes ago
 'Pink Bus Service' formally inaugurated in Skardu ..

'Pink Bus Service' formally inaugurated in Skardu as well

2 minutes ago
 Security plan, other arrangements for by-polls in ..

Security plan, other arrangements for by-polls in Karachi finalized

5 minutes ago
 110 complaints of Qeemat App resolved

110 complaints of Qeemat App resolved

5 minutes ago
 Frequent protests adversely affect business activi ..

Frequent protests adversely affect business activities in Capital: ICCI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.